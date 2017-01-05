Major fire in factory near West Bengal airport, 38 fire tenders at service

Altogether 38 fire tenders has been deployed into service. (File) Altogether 38 fire tenders has been deployed into service. (File)

A major fire broke out in a chemical factory at Ganga Nagar near the city airport in WesBengal this evening. Altogether 38 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze that was spotted at around 7.10 PM.

An explosion also took place during the fire fight at 11.30 PM and four fire fighters were injured in the blast. They were taken to hospital where their condition was stated to be stable, state fire department officials said.

Airport officials said air traffic was not affected due to the fire.