Major fire breaks out in Guwahati, three persons injured

Smoke rises from a building where a major fire broke out, at Tokobari Satra in Guwahati on Wednesday. PTI Smoke rises from a building where a major fire broke out, at Tokobari Satra in Guwahati on Wednesday. PTI

A major fire broke out in a plastic goods godown at Aathgaon here today engulfing several nearby commercial enterprises and residential houses besides injuring a woman and two fire fighters. The fire broke out at the plastic goods godown in crowded Tokobari neighbourhood of Aathgaon and then spread to other nearby buildings. Many LPG gas cylinders exploded adding to the inferno, said Fire Brigade sources.

People in the area informed the fire brigade about the fire. The fire brigade pressed 15 fire tenders to douse the fire, sources said. The fire which spread quickly was doused only after a five hour battle to put it off, Fire Brigade sources said, adding, fire tenders had difficulty in entering the narrow lanes there.

Two fire fighters and a woman were injured with simple burn injuries and they were stated to be out of danger, the sources said. Fire Brigade officials through public address systems asked the people of the area to move to vacate the area and move to safer places. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, police said.

