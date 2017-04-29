Major fire at Ludhiana thread mill, all workers rescued

At least twenty fire tenders were rushed to the spot for rescue work. (Express Photo) At least twenty fire tenders were rushed to the spot for rescue work. (Express Photo)

A major fire engulfed a thread mill in Basti Jodhewal area of Ludhiana on Saturday. As per fire officials, the fire broke out at RNG Kapoor Textiles and flames started spreading to nearby establishments. While around ten workers were trapped inside initally, they were later rescued, police confirmed.

At least 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot for rescue work. The fire department has also called in fire tenders from Jalandhar and Khanna as flames continued spreading. Surjit Singh assistant divisional fire officer Ludhiana said that teams are busy in rescue work and there is no information yet on how fire started.

Earlier on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, three persons has died during a massive fire at Parasnath Wool Factory near Cheema Chowk of Ludhiana.

