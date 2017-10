The incident took place early this morning in the Old Samrala Road area, they said, adding that over a dozen fire tenders were working to douse the blaze (Source: Google Maps) The incident took place early this morning in the Old Samrala Road area, they said, adding that over a dozen fire tenders were working to douse the blaze (Source: Google Maps)

A major fire broke out at a hosiery unit here Tuesday, fire brigade officials said. The incident took place early this morning in the Old Samrala Road area, they said, adding that over a dozen fire tenders were working to douse the blaze. Police said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. There was no report of any casualty.

