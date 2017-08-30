Major disaster averted as Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto derails in Thane after landslide

The Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derailed between Vasind and Asangaon stations at 6.42 am Tuesday. ( Deepak Joshi) The Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derailed between Vasind and Asangaon stations at 6.42 am Tuesday. ( Deepak Joshi)

The Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derailed in Thane early Tuesday morning after a sudden landslide. However, quick thinking on the part of the train’s motorman ensured that there were no casualties or injuries. According to the Central Railway, the incident took place at 6.42 am when the train heading to Mumbai was between Vasind and Asangaon railway stations in Thane district.

The motorman, Birendra Singh, saw rocks and mud on the railways tracks ahead and applied emergency brakes. A K Singh, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railways, said that the tracks were already slippery due to the mud, so the engine went off the tracks after the brakes were applied. Singh added that the engine fell adjacent to the tracks while four coaches behind were derailed and fell horizontally onto the tracks. “Five more coaches derailed but did not fall and came to rest in a zig-zag fashion,” said Singh.

More than 300 railway employees and locals rushed to the aid of passengers. However, rescue operations were affected due to heavy rains. Singh said that of the 400 passengers in the nine affected coaches, there were no casualties or injuries. The train (12290) was carrying 1,000 passengers to Mumbai, most of them visiting relatives in the city for Ganesh Chaturthi.

D K Sharma, General Manager, Central Railways, was among the senior railway officials at the spot. Singh said that the rescued passengers were taken in seven buses to various railway stations close by so they could reach their destinations.

Railway officials said that a sudden landslide led to debris falling on the railway tracks. “Five minutes before the Duronto Express, another train passed the same stretch and everything was reported fine then. The landslide must have taken place after that train passed,” said Singh.

Shivam Ramteke, a senior citizen who was on the train, said he felt jerks before the accident. Ramteke was on his way to his daughter’s home in Mumbai. Rajesh Ghanghan, president of the Kalyan Kasara Karjat Railway Passengers Association, said that he had written to the railways warning of danger on the stretch but had received no reply. “The railway tracks on the stretch are surrounded by trees and hills and there is always a fear of a landslide. In 2012, the Vidarbha Express was derailed due to a landslide. We had written to the Central Railways then to conduct a survey and cover parts of the hillside prone to landslide, but nothing happened. The section engineer should be held responsible for this accident,” he said.

By afternoon, the railways had been begun lifting the derailed coaches off the tracks using cranes.

Singh also said that the motorman would be awarded for averting what could have been a major disaster. “He spotted debris on the tracks in time and applied the emergency brakes. We are very proud of him and will recommend him for an award. It is due his presence of mind and the blessings of Ganesha that an accident was averted,” he said. This is the third railway derailment in the country after 23 people were killed and more than 200 killed in two major derailments in Uttar Pradesh last week.

Singh also attributed the German-manufactured Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) compartments for ensuring that passengers were not hurt. The LHB coaches are equipped with advanced safety features and are anti-telescopic, which stops the rakes from turning over or flipping in the event of a collision. The coaches, which have aluminium interiors are also lighter as compared to other passenger coaches and are equipped with an advanced braking system that allows for braking even when the train is moving at high speed.

