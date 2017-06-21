Secretary-level bureaucratic reshuffle: Rajiv Gauba to replace Rajiv Mehrishi as Union Home Secretary

Urban Development Secretary Rajiv Gauba will take charge as Union Home Secretary after Rajiv Mehrishi’s tenure ends on August 30. (File Photo) Urban Development Secretary Rajiv Gauba will take charge as Union Home Secretary after Rajiv Mehrishi’s tenure ends on August 30. (File Photo)

Following the end of his term, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi will be replaced by Union Urban Development Secretary Rajiv Gauba, news agency PTI reported. Mehrishi’s tenure ends on August 30, following which Gauba will take over as Home Secretary on August 31. Gauba is a 1982 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre and will take over as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Union Home Ministry with immediate effect. He will take over as the Home Secretary from August 31, an order issued by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

Earlier, Gauba had served as the joint and additional secretary in the home ministry where he was responsible for the crucial Naxal division. Gauba will be replaced by Durga Shanker Mishra as the Urban Development Secretary.

As part of a major top-level bureaucratic reshuffle that was undertaken on Wednesday, 16 new secretaries other than Gauba have been appointed to various central government departments.

Ajay Mittal will be replaced as the Information and Broadcasting Secretary by Culture Secretary NK Sinha. Mittal will take over as the DoPT secretary, once incumbent secretary BP Sharma retires at the end of the month.

Following Shaktikanta Das’ retirement from the post of Economic Affairs Secretary, senior bureaucrat and an Executive Director in World Bank Subhash C Garg will take over the post.

Current Secretary of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Aruna Sundararajan will be the new Telecom Secretary, whereas NHAI chief Yudhvir Singh Malik has been appointed the Road, Transport and Highways Secretary.

