Major bureaucratic reshuffle in central government

As many as 16 Joint Secretaries have been appointed in different central government departments as part of mid-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected on Friday. Of the total bureaucrats, only six are from Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and rest from other central services like Indian Revenue Service (IRS) and Indian Information Service (IIS), among others.

Anita Karwal, a 1988 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, has been appointed Joint Secretary in Department of School Education and Literacy. Shri Prakash, an officer of Central Secretariat Service, will be JS in Home Ministry, an order issued by Personnel Ministry said. Aparna S Sharma, also from the same service, will be JS, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals.

Mihir K Singh has been moved out of Information and Broadcasting Ministry and appointed as JS in Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries. He is a Bihar cadre IAS officer. Ashok K R Parmar, will be new JS in I and B Ministry in place of Singh. Parmar is a 1992 batch IAS officer of Jammu and Kashmir cadre.

Manoj K Pingua has also been appointed JS in the same ministry. He is at present Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

U Venkateswarlu, a 1986 batch IAS officer of Tripura cadre, has been appointed JS, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment. He is at present Financial Commissioner, Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Sandhya Shukla, an officer of Indian Audit and Accounts Service, will be new Financial Commissioner, ESIC. Venudhar Reddy Nukala, an IIS officer, has been appointed as JS, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management.

IRS officer Ruby Srivastava will be Director (Finance), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. Niva Singh and Vandita Kaul will be Joint Secretaries in Ministry of Minority Affairs and Department of Financial Services, respectively.

Raman Kant Mishra, an officer of Indian Forest Service, has been named as Additional Director General, National Museum under the Ministry of Culture. Chandrakar Bharti, will be JS, Department of Defence Production.