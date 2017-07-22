Major bureaucratic rejig: 35 secys, additional secys in govt depts

Representative image. Express photo by Renuka Puri Representative image. Express photo by Renuka Puri

Thirty-five IAS officers have been appointed as secretaries and additional secretaries in various central government departments as part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle. Most of these officers, who were working as joint or additional secretaries, have been promoted either in the same departments or moved to new ministry. Usha Sharma, a 1985-batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, has been appointed as director general of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), an order issued today by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

She is at present additional secretary in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances. Manoj Kumar, chief vigilance officer of the Delhi Development Authority, will be additional secretary in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Alok Vardhan Chaturvedi, additional secretary in the Department of Commerce, has been appointed Director General Foreign Trade.

Ali Raza Rizvi has been named as CMD of the National Mineral Devlopment Corporation. He is at present joint secretary in the Commerce Ministry. Narendra Nath Sinha, who is working in his cadre state Jharkhand, has been appointed as managing director of the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

Gujarat-cadre IAS officer Raj Kumar will be new director general, Employees State Insurance Corporation. Ravneet Kaur, joint secretary in Industrial Police and Promotion, has been appointed as CMD, India Tourism Development Corporation.

