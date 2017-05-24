Majeed files for bail again, cites dropped charge

AREEB MAJEED, the 24-year old Kalyan resident booked by the NIA on terror charges, has filed for bail again, citing change in circumstances after the special court dropped a criminal section against him. In February, the charge for being a member of a terrorist organisation under section 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was dropped against Majeed. In his plea filed on Tuesday, Majeed has claimed that the special court’s order in February, ‘strengthens’ his claim that false charges have been applied against him. “The applicant (Majeed) was in the wrong place at the wrong time but the moment he came back to India, NIA made him a scapegoat for their own ulterior motive,” claims the 18-page bail plea hand written by Majeed filed through advocate Arif Siddiqui.

According to the NIA, Majeed travelled to Iraq along with three others and joined terrorist organisation Islamic State.

Majeed has claimed that since the trial is at the commencement stage and there are 147 witnesses, it will take a long time to conclude.“The custody of the applicant is on the basis of flimsy and insufficient evidence…and inadmissible material retrieved (from social media) fraudulently by the NIA . There are no eyewitnesses..nor any mention of the offence, the manner, place and time where it was committed or the names and number of people killed or injured,” the bail plea states.

The special NIA court had in February rejected Majeed’s plea seeking discharge and in April framed charges against him.

Special Judge V V Patil has directed the NIA to file a reply on the bail plea.

