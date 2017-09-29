Maintaining relations with Pakistan ‘serious challenge’: Afghan chief executive in New Delhi

Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, right, looks at Indian Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu during an India-Afghanistan trade conference in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, right, looks at Indian Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu during an India-Afghanistan trade conference in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Afghanistan faces ‘some serious challenges’ in maintaining relations with Pakistan, said Chief Executive of Afghanistan Dr Abdullah Adbullah in New Delhi on Friday. The Chief Executive of Afghanistan, who is on a visit to India for talks on enhancing ties between the two nations, said terrorism is a threat to all nations in the region, including Afghanistan, who face and must brace themselves against. “There are groups which are threatening security of Afghanistan. It’s a big challenge for the whole region,” news agency ANI quoted Abdullah as saying.

Dr Abdullah reiterated that Afghanistan wants friendly relations with all nations in the region, but cautioned that terrorist groups are a threat to all.

Dr Abdullah, who was slated to arrive a day earlier in the national capital, cited the terrorist attack on the Kabul International Airport as the reason for the delay in arrival to New Delhi. “Because of the terrorist attack on Kabul International Airport my visit was delayed but I was determined to come,” Abdullah said.

US Defence Secretary Mattis had just left the airport when several rockets were fired at the airport. The location from where the rockets were fired is unknown. The Taliban, however, has claimed responsibility for the attack. A spokesperson of the terror outfit tweeted that Mattis had indeed been the target behind the attack.

Mattis is the first member of US President Donald Trump’s cabinet to visit the war-torn country since Trump pledged to stay the course in America’s longest war.

