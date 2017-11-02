Maintain status quo on Basai wetland in Gurugram till Nov 16: NGT

National Green Tribunal. National Green Tribunal.

The National Green Tribunal has extended by a fortnight its order staying the work on a waste treatment plant being built in the catchment area of the Basai wetland at Gurugram in Haryana. A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim directed the authorities to maintain status quo on the site till November 16, the next date of hearing.

“Having heard both the sides, we are not satisfied that the interim order granted on July 27 needs any further modification. We accede the request of the respondents that the hearing of the matter could be expedited,” the bench said. On July 5, the NGT had ordered status quo after noting its adverse impact on the water body.

The green panel had earlier said the applicant has made out a prima facie case for directing preservation of land in question till further order of this tribunal in this regard. The tribunal was earlier informed that the boundary wall of the plant, being developed by IL and FS Environmental Infrastructure and Services Ltd, was adjacent to the area known for rich biodiversity of bird species.

The Haryana government had however said that the area was not a notified wetland. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by NGO Delhi Bird Foundation seeking a stay on the project contending that the Basai wetland, though not declared as a wetland under the 2010 Wetland (Conservation & Management) Rules, was a valuable water body.

“The construction and debris plant which is under process of establishment shall have an adverse impact on the water body due to various activities connected with the plant,” the plea had said. The plant, according to the Gurugram municipal corporation, will be spread over 3.5 acres of land and process 500 tonnes of waste a day.

The NGT had earlier issued notices to the environment ministry, the Haryana government, the Gurugram municipal corporation and the IL and FS Environmental Infrastructure and Services Ltd after the NGO alleged that the Basai wetland was in a critical condition due to the project.

