Maintain records better, Kiran Bedi tell police officials

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday directed police officials in the Union Terittory to maintain records better and ensure periodic reviews of the same. As part of her weekend visit to peripheral villages, she inspected a police station in Modeliarpet on the Puducherry-Cuddalore route and verified records of history-sheeters.

She also directed the Superintendent of Police and also the Station House Officer to maintain the records better and in keeping with the rules. In a press release, the Lt Governor’s said after the visit she felt that the “records needed better maintenance and also more professional care.”

She also advised the Superintendent of Police and the SHO to update records, make entries of sureties and next hearing dates and also dates of inspection with observations. Bedi also pointed out that the senior supervisory officers should carry out periodical inspection of the entries and should hold periodical reviews. The release said that the former IPS officer felt that these actions “will go a long way in prevention of violent crimes.”

She also issued instructions to police department that the vehicles that were impounded or confiscated should be disposed of by moving the courts. The Lt Governor said a separate log book should be maintained for disposal of complaints received from the police control room (over phone number 100).

Bedi, who was on her visit on her bicycle was accompanied by police officials and also staff of her office. She earlier visited the housing quarters constructed and allotted by the Puducherry Housing Board at Murungampakkam and heard out the residents’ woes, who said there was a delay in getting the title deeds.

