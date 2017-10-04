Maintain high degree of alertness on LoC: MoS Defence Subhash Bhamre to troops

Subhash Bhamre commended the alertness of the troops deployed along the LoC and appreciated their efforts in foiling “nefarious designs of inimical forces”, the spokesman said. (Source: Twitter) Subhash Bhamre commended the alertness of the troops deployed along the LoC and appreciated their efforts in foiling “nefarious designs of inimical forces”, the spokesman said. (Source: Twitter)

Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre on Wednesday asked troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) to maintain a high degree of alertness. The minister began a two-day visit to Jammu on Wednesday, a defence spokesman said.

His visit assumes significance in the wake of firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Poonch for the past three days in which three people — two minors and a jawan — were killed and 18 others including six jawans suffered injuries.

Bhamre commended the alertness of the troops deployed along the LoC and appreciated their efforts in foiling “nefarious designs of inimical forces”, the spokesman said.

The minister stressed the need for maintaining a high degree of vigil.

He assured the soldiers that their interests are of paramount importance to the nation and that the government was sensitive to all issues pertaining to them.

The minister arrived at the White Knight Corps Headquarters in Nagrota, where he was briefed by Lieutenant General A K Sharma on the prevailing security situation and operational dynamics of the Corps.

Bhamre also visited forward areas in Rajouri and Poonch sectors, accompanied by Lieutenant General A K Sharma, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the White Knight Corps, the spokesman said.

The minister appreciated the efforts being made by the soldiers to safeguard the borders in difficult conditions and hostile terrain.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App