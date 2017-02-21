Mainpuri murder on poll day: Man says son killed over voting, cops deny

A 25-YEAR-OLD man who had come from Delhi to cast his vote in his village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district was shot dead by another villager on Sunday afternoon, allegedly following an altercation over voting. While the victim’s father said locals had told him that his son was attacked over voting, the police said the victim’s brother, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, did not mention voting for any party — or political preference of the deceased per se — as murder motive. The accused, identified as Vikram Singh, and his father are both absconding. The deceased, Alok Kumar (25), a resident of Nagla Taal village in Mainpuri, worked at an aluminum factory in Delhi and had come home on Saturday to cast his vote on Sunday. According to his family, Alok was to stay home for a few days, making preparations for his sister’s wedding, scheduled for March 4.

The incident occurred around 4 pm. Alok was declared dead on arrival at the community health centre, the police said.

“Alok went out to vote, and his body returned home. I was told by villagers that Vikram shot him after the two had an argument over voting. We support Mayawati; Vikram wanted Alok to vote for phool,” the victim’s father, Ram Prakesh Jatav, 78, said.

SHO of Bewar police station J P Singh told The Indian Express that the victim’s brother, Yogendra, did not tell him, or mention in his complaint, that his brother was killed over casting vote for a particular party. “He only stated (in complaint) that the accused had got into a brawl with his brother and fired at him with a countrymade pistol, causing his death,” Singh said. “A case of murder was registered against Vikram.”

Vikram’s stepmother Sita, 40, alleged that as a child Vikram had spent seven or eight months at a juvenile home in Etah in a murder case, and often beat her. “All my children are young, and Vikram had control over all property — approximately 20-bigha farmland,” she alleged. “He had sold off some land when he ran out of money…he never supported the family.”

Nagla Taal is a Dalit-majority village. Most people are engaged in agriculture.