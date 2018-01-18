Main ingredients for Agni-V launch came from Tamil Nadu: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

File picture of the Agni missile. (Source: DRDO) File picture of the Agni missile. (Source: DRDO)

The Agni-5 which was successfully test fired today has major contributions from the Tamil Nadu industry which provided the main ingredients for the ballistic missile, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said here.

Earlier in the day, India successfully test-fired the nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile Agni-5, the most advanced missile in the Agni series with a strike range of over 5,000 kms, from a test range off Odisha coast.

The user associate test-flight of the missile has further boosted indigenous missile capabilities and deterrence strength of the country, according to experts.

“…The main ingredients for the Agni-5 came from Tamil Nadu industry”, Sitharaman said amid applause from the audience during her address at the two-day Defence Industry Development Meet.

“If we have been able to launch Agni 5 today, it is not only because of components that were imported but also due to the research activities taken up by DRDO (Defence Research Development Organisation). The components were successfully assembled and a successful launch (of Agni 5) was made today”, she said.

Sitharaman said Tamil Nadu provided a favourable climate for investment which can be made use of for the development of defence sector in the country.

