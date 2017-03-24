Latest News
  • Maiden trial firing of Surface-to-Air missile launched from INS Vikramaditya conducted successfully

The missile resembles a significant achievement in providing Air Interception and Defence capabilities, which in return upgrades the Navy's aircraft carrier and the fleet's operational capabilities.

The Indian Navy on Wednesday, successfully launched the first trial of the recently installed Surface-to-Air missile system from its aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. The firing was conducted in the Arabian Sea. The test was carried against a live low flying high speed target. The missile successfully engaged with the target and destroyed it.

The firing was carried as part of the Operational Readiness Inspection of the Western Fleet by Vice Admiral Girish Luthra, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, from 21 to 23 March. The missile resembles a significant achievement in providing Air Interception and Defence capabilities, upgrading the strength of the Navy’s aircraft carrier and the fleet’s operational capabilities.

