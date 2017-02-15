Maid hacked to death in Kerala crèche

A 41-YEAR-OLD maid at a crèche at Kannan Devan Hills tea estate near Munnar was hacked to death on Tuesday in the presence of the children at the centre.

Police identified the victim as Rajaguru, who worked at the crèche in Gundumalai, 40 km from Munnar. The crèche is run by Kannan Deval Hills Plantations Limited for its staff. Rajaguru was the lone worker at the crèche.

Rajaguru was found murdered in the kitchen by a woman who had come to pick her child around 1.30 pm, the police said. They said the children looked terrified when they reached the crèche on getting information.

The motive behind the crime prima facie appears to be theft as two gold chains Rajaguru wore were found missing.