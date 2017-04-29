‘Mahua’ remark case: HC extends stay on proceedings against Babul Supriyo

THE CALCUTTA High Court on Friday extended the stay order on proceedings against Union Minister Babul Supriyo in a case filed against him by Trinamool Congress MLA Mohua Moitra who alleged that he had made derogatory remarks against her. Justice Joymalyo Bagchi extended the stay till the matter appears for hearing again six weeks after the summer vacation.

Moitra had filed a complaint against Supriyo, alleging that he made derogatory comments against her during a television debate. Following the complaint, a lower court judge had issued a bailable warrant against Supriyo after he failed to appear in connection with the case. The Union minister then challenged it in the high court and prayed for quashing of proceedings against him under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.

On March 20, Justice Bagchi had stayed the proceedings. Supriyo, through his counsel, moved the court Friday, seeking an extension of the stay of proceedings granted earlier. Moitra’s counsel also moved a petition, praying for vacation of the interim stay. After hearing both the parties, Justice Bagchi extended the stay.

“We had filed a petition for quashing the arrest warrant, which was issued against Babul Supriyo by a lower court. We had got a stay also on the entire proceedings. Today, we came to get an extension of that order. Meanwhile, the opposition had filed an application for vacating our order that we got earlier. The judge was not too pleased with their application. He said that do not waste the time of court by filing such application. He told this to the opposition and also asked them to sit and settle the matter instead of filing this kind of application,” Babul Supriyo’s Counsel Priyanka Tibrewal told The Indian Express.

“The court also observed that the case, which has been filed against Supriyo, does not fall under Section 509 of IPC, which is outraging a woman’s modesty. As they were insisting, the court said it would treat their application as their opposition against our petition and we have been asked to give a reply. The entire matter will be heard as contested application by the judge himself after the vacation,” she added.

Moitra had filed a complaint against Supriyo in January after he allegedly insulted her on a TV show. Supriyo allegedly mocked Moitra’s name by connecting it with a local drink. “Mahua, are you (drunk) on Mahua?” he had reportedly asked her. After an FIR was lodged against Supriyo, he had sent defamation notices to TMC leaders Saugata Roy, Tapas Paul and Mahua Moitra for allegedly linking him to the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

