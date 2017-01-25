Latest News
  • Mahua Moitra case: Babul Supriyo no-show before police 

Mahua Moitra case: Babul Supriyo no-show before police 

Moitra filed a complaint against Supriyo under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC in January after he allegedly insulted her on a TV show.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published:January 25, 2017 12:58 am
Mahua Moitra case, Babul Supriyo, Trinamool Congress MLA Mahua Moitra, Rose valley Chit fund scam, West Bengal scam, Mahua Moitra in Rose Valley scam, chit fund scam, indian express news Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo)

FOR THE second time this month, Union Minister and BJP’s Asansol MP Babul Supriyo failed to appear before the Kolkata Police in connection with a case filed against him by Trinamool Congress MLA Mahua Moitra. Sources in the police said a notice was sent to Supriyo last week, asking him to appear it on January 24. However, Supriyo informed the police that he has “prior commitments” and that he was out of Kolkata.

Watch what else is making news:

Earlier, Supriyo was asked to appear before the police January 12. He had then responded saying that he was busy the ‘Sansad Mela’ in Asansol and assured his full cooperation to the police. Sources said police would send a third notice to Supriyo before taking any strict action. “We will decide our next course of action later,” SP (South division) Pravin Tripathy said.

Moitra filed a complaint against Supriyo under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC in January after he allegedly insulted her on a TV show. Supriyo allegedly mocked Moitra’s name by connecting it with a local drink. “Mahua, are you (drunk) on Mahua?” he had reportedly asked her. After an FIR was lodged against Supriyo, he had sent defamation notices to TMC leaders Saugata Roy, Tapas Paul and Mahua Moitra for allegedly linking him to the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

Budget 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 24: Latest News