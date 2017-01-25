Mahua Moitra case: Babul Supriyo no-show before police 

Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo) Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo)

FOR THE second time this month, Union Minister and BJP’s Asansol MP Babul Supriyo failed to appear before the Kolkata Police in connection with a case filed against him by Trinamool Congress MLA Mahua Moitra. Sources in the police said a notice was sent to Supriyo last week, asking him to appear it on January 24. However, Supriyo informed the police that he has “prior commitments” and that he was out of Kolkata.

Earlier, Supriyo was asked to appear before the police January 12. He had then responded saying that he was busy the ‘Sansad Mela’ in Asansol and assured his full cooperation to the police. Sources said police would send a third notice to Supriyo before taking any strict action. “We will decide our next course of action later,” SP (South division) Pravin Tripathy said.

Moitra filed a complaint against Supriyo under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC in January after he allegedly insulted her on a TV show. Supriyo allegedly mocked Moitra’s name by connecting it with a local drink. “Mahua, are you (drunk) on Mahua?” he had reportedly asked her. After an FIR was lodged against Supriyo, he had sent defamation notices to TMC leaders Saugata Roy, Tapas Paul and Mahua Moitra for allegedly linking him to the Rose Valley chit fund scam.