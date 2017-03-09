DSc honour for RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

THE Maharashtra Animal and Fisheries Sciences University (MAFSU) in Nagpur has decided to confer its first-ever Doctorate of Sciences (DSc) degree on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, who is a veterinary doctor by training.

The honour will be bestowed on him here at the convocation of the university by Maharashtra Governor C H Vidyasagar Rao. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister for Transport and Shipping Nitin Gadkari will also be present on the occasion. The university has considered factors such as his being an alumnus of the Nagpur Veterinary College and his social contribution as the basis for selecting Bhagwat for the first DSc honour.

Talking to The Indian Express, MAFSU Vice Chancellor A K Mishra said, “He is our alumnus and a veterinarian. He has promoted organic farming and setting up of goshalas (cow shelters) and has also written many books. He has also contributed to protection of indigenous cattle breeds.” Mishra added, “He has contributed a lot in conservation of indigenous cattle and cow-based economy. It’s also a mandate of constitution.”

Mishra said Bhagwat has written books on issues of social concerns. “We have also taken Bhagwat’s immense social contribution into consideration,” he added. The university was set up in 2000.