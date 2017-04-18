Mahrashtra CM calls for “Latur pattern” in politics of development

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday called for a “Latur pattern” in politics.

`Latur pattern’ refers to success of some schools in the Latur city whose students consistently made it to the merit lists of std 10th and 12th examinations.

“Latur pattern is known in the field of education…time has now come to establish a Latur pattern for politics of development,” Fadnavis said, addressing a campaign rally for Municipal Corporation election of April 19 in Latur.

BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain and state minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar were also present.

BJP wanted power in Municipal Corporations so that the state government’s initiatives for development could reach the “roots of the society”, the CM said.

