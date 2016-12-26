Odisha stevedoring tycoon held in Bangkok

Mahimananda Mishra Mahimananda Mishra

Odisha’s stevedoring magnate Mahimananda Mishra and his associate, wanted in connection with the murder of the executive of a rival stevedoring company, were nabbed from a hotel in Bangkok on Sunday. “Mahima Mishra and his associate Basant Bal have been detained at the immigration centre in Bangkok on the request of Odisha police. A team from Odisha has already left for Thailand to bring him back. He will be arrested formally on reaching Odisha,” said Odisha Director General of Police K B Singh. Before being detained, Mishra and his associate were staying at a hotel in the Pratunam area in Bangkok posing as tourists. Odisha police had issued a lookout circular against him.

Mishra, 63, managing director of Orissa Stevedores Limited, which controls over 90 per cent of stevedoring operations of Paradip port, has been accused of masterminding the murder of Mahendra Swain, an executive of Hyderabad-based firm Seaways Shipping and Logistics Limited.

On October 26, Swain was shot dead by hired killers at Paradip while he was on his way to office. Swain’s brother named Mishra and three executives of his firm in his complaint. Six men, including a Congress leader who allegedly harboured the killers, were arrested last month. Police found during the investigation that an amount of Rs 12 lakh was reportedly paid to the main killer Rakesh Choubedy from Mishra’s office in September. Mishra also allegedly hosted him in his personal jet.

Police officials who are part of the investigation said they suspected Mishra and his associate to have gone to Nepal as one does not require a visa to travel there. “We were hot on his trail and found during our investigation that from Nepal, he had travelled to Bangkok. Accordingly, we informed the Bangkok police and they detained him,” said a police official.

According to police sources, the murder was a culmination of a crisis that started in April last year when Jindal Steel and Power Ltd quashed its stevedoring agreement with Mishra and signed a deal with a consortium of three, one of which was Seaways Shipping and Logistics Ltd. In October this year, Steel Authority of India signed a two-year contract with Seaways Shipping. Police officers said Mishra was reportedly upset over losing his grip over the Paradip port.