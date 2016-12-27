Mahimananda Mishra back in Odisha on remand from Thailand

Odisha’s prominent businessman Mahimananda Mishra, who was detained by the police in Thailand, was brought back to the state capital tonight and is likely to be produced at a court in Jagatsinghpur district in connection with a murder case tomorrow. Mishra, managing director of Odisha Stevedores Ltd and his aide Basant Bal were detained yesterday in Thailand, with the assistance of Interpol.

Mishra and Bal were sent to the Capital Hospital for medical checkup amid tight security as soon as they reached the city. “He will be taken to Jagatsinghpur tonight and be produced in the court there tomorrow morning,” a senior police officer said. Mishra and Bal would be formally arrested before being produced in the court, the officer said adding the duo had escaped to Kathmandu after hiding at several places in the country following the murder of Seaways Shipping official Mahendra Swain on October 26.

On Friday, a Kujang court had issued a non-bailable warrant against them. So far seven persons have been arrested in connection with the murder, DGP K B Singh said.

The key accused in the case Susant Sethy, another close associate of Mishra, was arrested from the airport in New Delhi on Friday. Sethy had helped Mishra and Bal escape to Thailand. The two had reached Bangkok from Nepal on a 15-day tourist visa, the police said adding a lookout circular had been issued for Mishra earlier.