Chandigarh: Mahila wing of party will protest against demonetisation: Congress leader

The move has brought development to a standstill while plunging the nation into a state of financial anarchy. The move has brought development to a standstill while plunging the nation into a state of financial anarchy.

Taking a dig at the Modi-led BJP government at the Centre over demonetisation, member of Parliament and senior Congress leader Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar stated that the government has completely failed on the issue. He said that the people have been continuously feeling the pain even after two months. He also announced that the Mahila Congress will hold a protest on January 9 in Chandigarh against the demonetisation move.

While addressing a press conference Saturday at the Congress Bhavan, Sector 35, the Congress leader said that the situation has not yet stabilised even after tall claims made by the Prime Minister. He said that India’s poor, farmers, labourers, shopkeepers, small businesses, middle class and the entire unorganised sector, in particular, have been severely affected by the move. He said that while the government was talking about making the nation cashless, the people are facing harassment while making transactions digitally.

Watch What Else Is Making News

He said that even the government failed to announce Chandigarh as a cashless city despite the fact that it has the highest numbers of people who are digitally aware. He said that it will take at least three years for the city to go completely cashless. He went on to say that by declaring 86 per cent of India’s currency is illegal, Modi had hit 99 per cent of the honest and hard-working people while claiming to target 1 per cent of the black money hoarders. He also claimed that the move has brought development to a standstill while plunging the nation into a state of financial anarchy. Bhaskar said that the the result of the mammoth exercise has turned out to be zero as not much black money has been unearthed since November 8.

He demanded that the government mention the names of all the people, institutions and entities that deposited Rs 25 lakh or more in bank accounts in the six months proceeding November 8.

He also demanded that Rs 25,000 should be deposited in the account of at least one woman belonging to each BPL family as compensation for the immense suffering caused to women due to demonetisation.