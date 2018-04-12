Mahila party: Not BJP’s B-team

Aiming to get a slice of the Muslim votes in next month’s Karnataka elections, the All-India Mahila Empowerment Party (MEP) Wednesday contested claims that the party is a “B-team of BJP” and is contesting the polls to take away a share of minority votes off the Congress kitty, and thereby help the saffron party.

“There is no truth to assumptions that the MEP is working as B-team of BJP. We are not aligned with anyone,” party founder Nowhera Shaikh said at the release of MEP manifesto for the polls at an event in Bengaluru. Shaikh said the MEP said MEP will give 35 per cent of election tickets to women. ens

