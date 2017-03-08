Mahila Congress chief seeks probe by sitting Guajrat High Court judge

Shobha Oza (Source: ANI photo) Shobha Oza (Source: ANI photo)

All India Mahila Congress president Shobha Oza has demanded a probe into the gangrape of Naliya woman by a sitting judge of the High Court to ensure that the truth comes out and the accused involved get the severest of punishment. Addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, she said she was not satisfied with the probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the police or a retired judge. “We want an inquiry into the incident by a sitting judge of the High Court only,” she said.

She added that inquiries by SIT or a retired judge were conducted just to give clean chit to the accused. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election speeches in UP in which he promised to set up “anti-Romeo” squads to protect women if BJP came to power in that state, Oza asked why was PM keeping silence in case of Naliya incident and other cases pertaining to atrocities on women in BJP-ruled states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

“BJP government in Gujarat has become deaf, dumb and blind in case of Naliya gangrape because BJP leaders themselves are involved in the shameful crime,” the Congress leader said. Regarding PM felicitating women sarpanch at a national conclave of women sarpanchs in Gandhinagar on International Women’s Day on Wednesday, the Congress leader said, “This is only a nautanki (drama) and hypocrisy of Modi.”