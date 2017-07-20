Mahesh Sharma sticks to stand: Jo bola, satya bola

Latest News
In the clip, Sharma was heard telling residents of Mahagun Moderne that he will ensure the accused who pelted stones and stormed the society “never get bail”, while also asserting it was a case of “mob violence” against the family

Written by Divya A | New Delhi | Published:July 20, 2017 4:36 am
Mahesh Sharma, Noida Residents Violence, noida domestic help violence, noida, noida feature, india news, indian express news MoS Culture and Tourism, Mahesh Sharma (PTI Photo)
Days after an audio clip emerged of Union Culture and Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma’s meeting with Noida residents, in which he was heard siding with the residents and against the protesting labourers, the minister stood by his comments. Talking to The Indian Express, he said, “Jo bola, satya bola (whatever I said was true).”

In the clip, Sharma was heard telling residents of Mahagun Moderne that he will ensure the accused who pelted stones and stormed the society “never get bail”, while also asserting it was a case of “mob violence” against the family.  Talking to The Indian Express, the minister said, “No one has the right to throw stones at a family. If someone thinks a person has abducted his wife, he can go to the police and lodge a complaint.”

  1. R
    Roby Mani
    Jul 20, 2017 at 5:16 am
    Why are Gav Rakshaks who lynch innocents being left free by the governments in BJP ruled states. Why are these killings not happening in Kerala where the rascals know, that they will be lynched in turn in case they resort to such gimmicks in the state.
    Reply
