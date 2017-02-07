Mahesh Sharma, BJP MP attack UP poll rivals

BJP MP Hema Malini and Union minister Mahesh Sharma outside Parliament on Monday. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri) BJP MP Hema Malini and Union minister Mahesh Sharma outside Parliament on Monday. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

OPENING A discussion on the motion of thanks for the Presidential address in Lok Sabha, Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma and BJP member Virendra Singh Mast on Tuesday used the occasion for mounting a full-fledged attack on the party’s election rivals in Uttar Pradesh.

Sharma, who represents Gautam Budh Nagar in Lok Sabha, said it is shameful to divide the society on the basis of religion. In an obvious reference to Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, Sharma said, “Some Netaji says Muslims are mine, while a Behanji says Muslims are mine (merey hain)”.

He said the discussion ought to have been on the point of who worked how much to uplift the people, but the “competition” was on who gave how many tickets to members of which caste and religious community. He said those who divided people into castes and communities could not do good to them.

Sharma said it is a matter of shame that Opposition leaders sought “evidence for patriotism” after surgical strikes (along the LoC in Kashmir). With Prime Minister Narendra Modi seated in the House, the minister said that it takes strong resolve and a 56-inch chest with a beating heart” to achieve success.

Opposition members countered Sharma when he claimed that demonetisation had evoked public support.

Regarding the proposal to limit cash donations for political parties, Sharma told parties ostensibly criticising the decision, “Abhi to jeb fati hai, ab kurta bhi fatne wala hai (Only the pocket has come off, even the shirt would get torn in future).”

All political parties have welcomed the decision to bring down cash funding, even though they have called it inadequate.

Sharma also said that only 86 of the country’s 300 airstrips are under use, and UP has four of them. The government, he said, had plans to provide the state with nine, of which Kanpur airport has already become operational.

Mast, who seconded the motion moved by Sharma, attacked the Congress-SP alliance in UP by quoting legendary Bundelkhandi poet Alha: “Baap ke bairi se jo badala na leve, us bitwa ke jeeve pe dhikkar (Shame on the existence of the son who doesn’t take revenge from his father’s opponent).” This, he said, gave rise to a crisis of trust in politics.

Taking a pot shot at Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, the BJP MP said it seems they are shooting for a film in UP. “They remind me of a film song which I used to hum as a student — “Hum tujhe nazar nahin aayein, chal dariya mein doob jayein,” he said. The House was in splits, and even the usually serious Modi was seen laughing aloud. There was no attempt by the Opposition to check him.