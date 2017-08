Mahendra Nath Pandey at present is Minister of State in the Union Human Resource Development Ministry. (Source: ANI photo) Mahendra Nath Pandey at present is Minister of State in the Union Human Resource Development Ministry. (Source: ANI photo)

The BJP on Thursday appointed Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey as its president for its Uttar Pradesh unit. Pandey is a BJP MP from Chandauli Lok Sabha constituency. He will replace Keshav Prasad Maurya who guided the party to victory in the state assembly elections in March.

Pandey at present is Minister of State in the Union Human Resource Development Ministry.

More details awaited.

