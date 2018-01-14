Mahavitaran to purchase 1000 MW solar power in 2018

Image for representational purposes. (Express Photo) Image for representational purposes. (Express Photo)

In a move to boost solar energy production in Maharashtra, Mahavitaran, the power transmission company of the state government, is planning to purchase 1000 MW solar power this year. Bids to purchase 1000 MW solar power have been invited at Rs 3 per unit, an Energy department official told PTI over the weekend.

As compared to solar power, thermal power is sold at Rs 5 per unit, he said. “Currently, the generation of solar power is very minimum compared to traditional energy. This year, the government is planning to boost solar power generation,” the official added.

States of Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are ahead of Maharashtra in generation of solar power, the official added. At present, the solar power generation in Maharashtra is only 1,000 MW out of which 300 MW is produced by MahaGenco (Maharashtra State Electricity Board Co Limited). Under the Chief Minister’s Solar Agri Feeder programme, solar power pumps with the capacity of 7000 MW will be set up for the agriculture purpose.

At present, such agriculture pump sets having 5500 MW capacity have been set up. “This year, the government is planning to set up floating solar panels on water reservoirs to produce solar energy, the official said, adding that the floating solar panel on Ujni dam in Solapur district will be the first such solar power generation scheme in the state. He said global tenders for the project would be invited soon.

Water conservation department has set the target of 1000 MW solar energy from the Ujni dam.

