Mahatma portrait from Cyprus a gift for India

The Rashtrapati Bhavan will soon have a Mahatma Gandhi portrait, this one by acclaimed artist George Georgiou. The work of art will be gifted to President Pranab Mukherjee by Nicos Anastasiades, the President of the Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus who begins his four-day tour of India on April 25.

Gandhi is revered in Cyprus and the painting reflects the relationship India has had with the European nation for decades. The countries share a British colonial past and have subsequently enjoyed good ties.

India supported Cyprus in its struggle for independence, which it got in 1960, and has continued to vote at the UN for a peaceful resolution of the Cyprus dispute since the 1974 Turkish invasion.

“We have such strong bonds and ties. We are looking at how we can enhance and further this relationship in the best interest of both countries. Since the Cyprus question (Turkish occupation) has been around, they (India) have taken a principled stand. We are grateful to them,” Anastasiades said to an Indian media contingent in Cyprus.

The Indian military has participated in the UN peacekeeping operations in Cyprus, with three Indian generals having served as commanders of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus since 1964.

A road in the city of Larnaca is named after Maj General Kodandera Subayya Thimayya who died while serving as the commander of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus in 1965.

Cyprus also supports India within the Nuclear Suppliers Group. Since 1972, a bust of Mahatma Gandhi has graced a park near the Cyprus House of Representatives (Parliament) in capital Nicosia, and the avenue is named after Jawaharlal Nehru. The street on which the High Commission of India stands in Nicosia is named after Indira Gandhi. In New Delhi, an avenue is named after Archbishop Makarios III, the first President of the Republic of Cyprus.

The Cyprus government is looking at accommodating more Indian restaurants and wants the country’s picturesque locales to be exploited by Bollywood. Tourism is the mainstay of Cyprus’s economy.

Ioannis Kasoulides, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said Cyprus was also prepared to welcome students from India. But only “true students”, he sought to underline, not those who come as “economic immigrants” and get married to women from European countries so that they get European passports. “This has to stop,” he said.

According to official figures, there are currently 5,500 Indians in Cyprus, which is evolving a social security system for them. Nearly 2,000 of them, are categorised as “domestic workers”, while over 600 are under the category of “general employment”, mostly in the shipping industry.

With the renegotiated double taxation avoidance treaty in place, and Cyprus having considerably recovered from the Greek economic crisis, New Delhi and Nicosia expect better trade ties.

India had specified Cyprus as a ‘notified jurisdictional area’ in 2013 for not sharing tax information. It was removed from the list in 2016 when the bilateral tax treaty was revised. As per the treaty, India can levy capital gains tax on sale of shares on investments made after April 1, 2017, bringing Cyprus at par with Mauritius and Singapore in terms of tax treatment.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes said last week Cyprus would be excluded from the list of ‘notified jurisdictional area’ with effect from November 1, 2013. Minister of State for External Affairs, M J Akbar, was in Cyprus earlier this year to review relations in all fields. A Make in India event is scheduled to be held in the coastal tourist hub of Limassol in May.

Indian High Commissioner to Cyprus Ravi Bangar and his Cyprus counterpart Demetrios A. Theophylactou also foresee better bilateral and diplomatic ties. Bangar said there was a big scope for the Indian health industry, besides the service sector, in Cyprus. “We need to actively pursue the agreement we have with Cyprus in public health (signed in 2002). If we look at the diseases profile of India and Cyprus, they match quite a lot. So, there can be exchange of experiences, experts and information in those areas,” he said. Bangar said the Cyprus health minister would be visiting India in early June.

The writer was in Cyprus at the invitation of the High Commission of the Republic of Cyprus.

