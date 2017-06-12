Latest News
  • Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter ‘deeply hurt’ by Amit Shah’s remark

The BJP chief had dubbed Mahatma Gandhi as a "bahut chatur baniya", a reference to his mercantile caste, sparking a political row with the Congress and other opposition parties demanding an apology from him

By: PTI | Hyderabad | Published:June 12, 2017 8:15 pm
amit shah, bjp chief amit shah, mahatma gandhi, amit shah gandhi, bjp chief gandhi, india news, indian express, indian express news BJP President Amit Shah. (File Photo)

Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee today said she was “deeply hurt” by BJP chief Amit Shah’s “chatur baniya” remark.

“Recently, a senior politician has referred to Mahatma Gandhi as a ‘chatur baniya’. As the biological granddaughter of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, my natural reaction is of deep hurt,” Tara said in a statement.

“Mahatma Gandhi is the father of the nation. The senior politician should have had the wisdom to refer to Mahatma Gandhi as the greatest visionary of our time,” she said.

  1. D
    Dominic Emmanuel
    Jun 12, 2017 at 8:29 pm
    The RSS is not satisfied with just getting rid of Mahatma hi. They now start character asination from the highest office bearer of the BJP, trained in the shakhas to insult the Mahatma and spew venom against the minorities esp the Muslims and the Christians.
    Reply
    1. L
      Lovely
      Jun 12, 2017 at 8:53 pm
      What were the exact reasons for assination of Ghandi ?
      Reply

