Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter ‘deeply hurt’ by Amit Shah’s remark

BJP President Amit Shah.

Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee today said she was “deeply hurt” by BJP chief Amit Shah’s “chatur baniya” remark.

Shah had dubbed Mahatma Gandhi as a “bahut chatur baniya”, a reference to his mercantile caste, sparking a political row with the Congress and other opposition parties demanding an apology from him for insulting the Father of the Nation.

“Recently, a senior politician has referred to Mahatma Gandhi as a ‘chatur baniya’. As the biological granddaughter of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, my natural reaction is of deep hurt,” Tara said in a statement.

“Mahatma Gandhi is the father of the nation. The senior politician should have had the wisdom to refer to Mahatma Gandhi as the greatest visionary of our time,” she said.

