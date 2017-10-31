Mahatma Gandhi’s bust set on fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena, case registered

Mahatma Gandhi bust in Joura’s Gandhi Park, Madhya Pradesh. (Source: Twitter/ANI_news) Mahatma Gandhi bust in Joura’s Gandhi Park, Madhya Pradesh. (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)

A bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh was set on fire, news agency ANI reported Tuesday. The bust, installed in Gandhi Park in Joura, was reportedly vandalised by unidentified people. Police have registered a case under Section 295 and initiated a search to find those behind the criminal act.

The incident comes on the birth anniversary of Congress stalwart and country’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code gives a provision to punish those found guilty of injuring or defiling any place of worship, or any object held sacred by any class, with the intent to insult the religion of any class. The culprit will be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or both.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd