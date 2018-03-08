Gandhi statue vandalised in Kerala’s Kannur

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Taliparamba Taluk Office in Kannur was vandalised Thursday morning after an unidentified person hurled stones at the statue. He went on to break the spectacles of the Gandhi statue and threw away a garland.
The vandalisation was first noticed by people who arrived to register their vehicles at the RTO office which is in the Taliparamba Taluk Office premises.
Eyewitnesses claim they saw someone near the statue but initially thought the person was responsible for cleaning the statue. However, upon coming across the statue, they decide to call the police. The accused had by then left the premises.
Meanwhile, police have managed to gather some information about the accused. An investigation is underway.
Read this story in Malayalam here.
The news comes at a time when there have been multiple instances of statue vandalisation across the country started after Lenin’s statue was razed in Tripura by BJP supporters.
- Mar 8, 2018 at 3:00 pmin godse's sarkar, Gandhi has no value.Reply
- Mar 8, 2018 at 2:59 pmMadhav credits US President Ronald Reagan and British PM Margaret Thatcher for “decimating Communism.” He predicts Reagan and Thatcher’s task is most likely to be completed by PM Modi in India. The violence of language has sought an expression in action, symbolically and substantively. Before Modi fulfils Madhav’s dream of decimating communism, including statues of communist icons, he should perhaps know that it is possible to sight Lenin in every Indian’s dreamland called the US. For instance, he is atop an apartment building in New York, gazing into the horizon.Reply
- Mar 8, 2018 at 3:03 pmThough Madhav applauds Thatcher for decimating communism, he needs to acquaint himself with the history of Lenin’s bust in London’s Islington Museum. The UK government commissioned the bust during the Second World War as a tribute to the Soviet Union inflicting heavy losses on Hitler’s army.Reply
- Mar 8, 2018 at 2:58 pmFeku party is almost certain that they are going to loose at least half of the seats in 2019 that they won in Hindu heartland in 2014. They are trying to create problems in the south between communities so that they can fill the gap. Almost all of the hindus, xians and muslims in Kerala across party lines respect both Gandhi and Nehru. Gujju criminal enterprise is making evil designs to turn this other wise progressive state into UP.Reply
- Mar 8, 2018 at 2:44 pmBapu, these thankless people will keep on killing you as long as they are in power. You should not have faught for the Independence of these people. They were happy when their White masters were kicking them and killed them during thebgreat femine of Gujrat. Very simple. Modi want to take your place and he will keep on killing till he is alive.Reply
- Mar 8, 2018 at 1:46 pmThe Barbarian Jihadist Party thugs are only good at destroying and desecrating things that civilised people cherish. The beasts of the BJP have gone bonkers and out of control.Reply
