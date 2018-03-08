Gandhi statue vandalised in Kerala’s Kannur

According to visuals, the spectacles on the statue were broken. According to visuals, the spectacles on the statue were broken.

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Taliparamba Taluk Office in Kannur was vandalised Thursday morning after an unidentified person hurled stones at the statue. He went on to break the spectacles of the Gandhi statue and threw away a garland.

The vandalisation was first noticed by people who arrived to register their vehicles at the RTO office which is in the Taliparamba Taluk Office premises.

Eyewitnesses claim they saw someone near the statue but initially thought the person was responsible for cleaning the statue. However, upon coming across the statue, they decide to call the police. The accused had by then left the premises.

Meanwhile, police have managed to gather some information about the accused. An investigation is underway.

The news comes at a time when there have been multiple instances of statue vandalisation across the country started after Lenin’s statue was razed in Tripura by BJP supporters.

