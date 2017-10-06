Mahatma Gandhi assassination: SC appoints amicus curiae on plea seeking reprobe

Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi.

The Supreme Court on Friday appointed senior advocate and former additional solicitor general Amrender Sharan as amicus curiae on a petition seeking reprobe into the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. After a brief hearing, a bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao appointed Sharan to assist the court in the matter.

During the hearing, which lasted about 15 minutes, the apex court was initially of the view that “nothing can be done in law” in the case which has been decided long ago. The court wanted to know “whether it is wise and legal to reopen” this case. The court reminded the petitioner about the law of limitation. However, it later told Sharan that its observation was not binding on him to make an assessment of the matter and posted it for further hearing on October 30.

The petition filed by Mumbai-based Dr Pankaj Phadnis, researcher and a trustee of Abhinav Bharat, has sought reopening of the probe on several grounds, including the “possibility” of involvement of more people in the murder. He said only a probe would reveal it and claimed it was one of the biggest cover-ups in history. He contended that the apex court never had a chance to examine the case of Gandhi, as convicts were hanged before it came into existence.

Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead in New Delhi on January 30, 1948 by Nathuram Vinayak Godse, a right-wing advocate of Hindu nationalism.

