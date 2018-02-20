Mahatma Gandhi assassination: Documents from US show larger conspiracy, SC told

Mahatma Gandhi (File) Mahatma Gandhi (File)

A petitioner, who has approached the Supreme Court seeking re-investigation of the assassination case of Mahatma Gandhi, told the court on Monday that he had procured some documents from the US Library of Congress and that they “showed evidence of a larger conspiracy” in the murder.

Pankaj Phadnis, a trustee of charitable trust Abhinav Bharat, told a bench of Justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao that the documents were banned in India and sought permission to file them in court. The bench told him the right approach was to file a plea seeking permission and mentioning details of documents he wanted the court to see. Phadnis said he had filed a plea in Bombay High Court and would file a fresh one in the apex court.

“It seems attractive but we will see whether it can be done…First we will have to deal with whether we can look into it legally after such a long period,” the bench said.

