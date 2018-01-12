Mahatma Gandhi assassination case: Don’t get carried away with greatness of the person involved, SC tells petitioner

Supreme Court of India. (File) Supreme Court of India. (File)

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned a petition seeking re-investigation into the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi for four weeks, asking the petitioner to respond to the report of amicus-curiae that states no re-investigation is required in the case.

The apex court has asked Pankaj Phadnis, the petitioner in the case, “to satisfy it on aspects of delay and locus,” news agency PTI reports. The court also said that it will act according to law, irrespective of the stature of the person involved. “Don’t get carried away with the greatness of the person involved. The court will act according to law,” says SC.

Senior advocate Amarendra Sharan, who was appointed amicus curiae last October to assist the Supreme Court in the public interest litigation seeking re-investigation into the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, has rejected the need for a fresh probe or a fact-finding commission, saying no substantive material has come to light to cast doubts on the investigation into the Mahatma’s murder.

In a report submitted to the Supreme Court Monday, Sharan has come to the conclusion that the “bullets which pierced Mahatma Gandhi’s body, the pistol from which it was fired, the assailant who fired the said bullets, the conspiracy which led to the assassination, and the ideology which led to the said assassination, have all been duly identified”.

Phadnis, co-founder of Abhinav Bharat, had filed a petition that a foreign conspiracy involving ‘Force 136’, the presence of a second assassin and a ‘fourth bullet’ fired at the Mahatma on January 30, 1948.

In his petition to the Supreme Court last year, Pankaj Phadnis had said: “The investigation into the murder of Gandhi represents the biggest cover-up in the history of India. The blame on Marathi people in general, and Veer Savarkar in particular, for being the cause of the death has no basis in law and facts. On the other hand, there is a compelling need to uncover the larger conspiracy behind the murder by constituting a new Commission of Inquiry.”

A similar petition by Phadnis before the Bombay High Court was rejected in June 2016.

