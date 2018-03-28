SC dismisses plea for re-investigation into Mahatma Gandhi assassination case

Mahatma Gandhi assassination probe: Abhinav Bharat co-founder had suggested a foreign conspiracy in Bapu’s murder. (File photo) Mahatma Gandhi assassination probe: Abhinav Bharat co-founder had suggested a foreign conspiracy in Bapu’s murder. (File photo)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking reinvestigation in the Mahatma Gandhi assassination case. Earlier this month, the apex court had said it was not going to reopen investigations into the assassination case or correct the verdict in that case.

“You said people have the right to know about what happened. But it appears that people already know about it. You are creating suspicion in the minds of the people. The fact is that the people who committed assassination have been identified and hanged. It (the incident) is too late in the day. We are not going to reopen or correct it,” a bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao said while reserving its order.

The top court made it clear that it would not go by “sentiments” but rely on legal submissions to decide on the matter. “Don’t get sentimental about the matter. These are not matters to show emotions. We will go by the legal submissions and not emotions. We have heard you and will pass order,” the bench had said.

In January, senior advocate Amarendra Sharan — who was appointed amicus curiae in the case — had said there was no need for a fresh probe. In a report submitted to the apex court, Sharan said that “bullets which pierced Mahatma Gandhi’s body, the pistol from which it was fired, the assailant who fired the said bullets, the conspiracy which led to the assassination, and the ideology which led to the said assassination, have all been duly identified”.

The petition was filed by Mumbai-based Pankaj Phadnis, co-founder of Abhinav Bharat, who suggested a foreign conspiracy involving ‘Force 136’, the presence of a second assassin and a ‘fourth bullet’ fired at the Mahatma on January 30, 1948.

In his plea, Phadnis had sought the expunction of “adverse, unfounded” remarks made by the Kapur Commission in 1969 report against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and the setting up of a commission to find out the conspiracy behind the incident. The petitioner alleged that the Maratha community has been “maligned” due to these adverse remarks which should hence be removed. He said there should be a retrial of the case which led to the conviction and execution of Godse and Apte on November 15, 1949.

Gandhi was shot dead at point-blank range in New Delhi on January 30, 1948 by Godse. While the assassination case had led to the conviction and execution of Godse and Apte, Savarkar was given benefit of doubt due to lack of evidence.

