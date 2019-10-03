Mahatma 150 birth anniversary: Spinning session, bhajans at Mumbai’s Mani Bhavan

A spinning session and singing of bhajans were among the events organised at Mani Bhavan, where Mahatma Gandhi stayed while in Mumbai, on Wednesday to mark his 150th birth anniversary.

The day began with a khadi spinning session at 7.30 am followed by an hour of prayer and bhajans, Executive Secretary of Mani Bhavan Meghshyam Ajgaonkar said.

“Later in the evening, we are hosting a lecture by historian Ramachandra Guha, who will speak on ‘Searching for Gandhi’,” he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was at a cleanliness campaign event in Mumbai, organised to mark Gandhiji’s birth anniversary.

“Our Salutations to Mahatma Gandhi ji on Gandhi Jayanti! It is very special that we are celebrating his 150th birth anniversary. India is marching forward with a great speed towards fulfilling Bapu’s dreams of rural development, Make In India and Clean India!” he tweeted.

The National Gallery of Modern Art held an exhibition of paintings with themes like Swadeshi, Ahimsa, Truth and Satyagraha.

The Sarvodaya Mandal at Grant Road in south Mumbai attempted to draw children towards Gandhiji’s philosophy by organising poetry recitation, glass painting and singing competitions.

The Shanmukhananda Sabha assembled a dance ballet ‘Mahatma Nrityanjali’ by 150 students, based on Gandhijis favourite devotional songs in Sanskrit, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil and Bengali.

Central Railway painted Gandhiji’s portrait against the backdrop of the national flag on 15 diesel locomotives to mark his 150th anniversary.