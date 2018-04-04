Mahatama Gandhi’s bust vandalised in Rajasthan; three held

By: PTI | Jaipur | Published: April 4, 2018 7:33:23 pm
Three people were on Wednesday arrested for allegedly desecrating a bust of Mahatama Gandhi in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district, police said.
The accused — Kuldeep Valmiki (24), Arvind Valmiki (24) and Ankit Gehlot (23) — vandalised the statue in Holimangra colony in Nathdwara police station area last Monday, they said.
“All three were arrested on the basis of the footage of a CCTV camera installed near the statue,” said Manoj Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Rajsamand.
“A resident of the colony had complained in the matter after which a case was registered against unidentified people,” he said.
The idol was installed by the Nathdwara Municipality in 2008.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App