Mahatama Gandhi’s bust vandalised in Rajasthan; three held

Three people were on Wednesday arrested for allegedly desecrating a bust of Mahatama Gandhi in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district, police said.

The accused — Kuldeep Valmiki (24), Arvind Valmiki (24) and Ankit Gehlot (23) — vandalised the statue in Holimangra colony in Nathdwara police station area last Monday, they said.

“All three were arrested on the basis of the footage of a CCTV camera installed near the statue,” said Manoj Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Rajsamand.

“A resident of the colony had complained in the matter after which a case was registered against unidentified people,” he said.

