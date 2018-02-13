Mahashivratri: PM Modi, Arun Jaitley, Arvind Kejriwal greet nation

PM Narendra Modi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Files) PM Narendra Modi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Files)

Mahashivratri, falling on Tuesday, February 13, this year is celebrated to commemorate Lord Shiva as well as the union of Shiva and Parvati. Counted among major Hindu festivals, MahaShivratri sees celebrations across the country. Prominent political personalities have extended Mahashivratri greetings.

Here are Shivratri wishes by prominent political personalities:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri,” on Twitter.

महाशिवरात्रि के पावन पर्व की सभी देशवासियों को ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, “Best wishes on the holy occasion of Mahashivratri.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri”.

Best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of #MahaShivRatri — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 13, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Hearty wishes to everyone on the occasion of Mahashivaratri.”

महाशिवरात्रि के अवसर पर आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनायें. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 13, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also wished the people on Mahashivaratri.

Greetings on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. #MahaShivRatri — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) February 13, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Union Minister Smriti Irani tweeted, “Best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri. May Lord Shiva continue to shower us with his blessings.”

महाशिवरात्रि के शुभ अवसर पर आप सभी को शुभकामनायें। भगवान भोलेनाथ हम सब पर अपना आशीर्वाद बनाये रखें। हर हर महादेव ।। pic.twitter.com/pdkQmaDCd4 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 13, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Best wishes to countrymen on Umapati (meaning husband of Uma) Lord Shiva’s Mahashivratri.”

Vasundhara Raje, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, wished people on the occasion as well. She also included a small message on the importance of the festival and Shiva. She said Shiva takes the darkness inside us towards the light, vested in which is the welfare of mankind. She added that on this holy occasion, we must work towards the welfare of beings by assimilating the truth and knowledge within ourselves.

महाशिवरात्रि की सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।

शिव मनुष्य को अंधकार से प्रकाश की ओर ले जाते हैं और उनमें मानव जाति का कल्याण निहित है।

इस पावन अवसर पर हमें अपने भीतर सत्य व ज्ञान को आत्मसात कर प्राणी मात्र के कल्याण का संकल्प लेना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/9Lc4siSq0D — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) February 13, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Sachin Pilot, chief of Rajasthan Congress, said, “Hearty congratulations on the occasion of Mahashivratri. I hope for the spread of prosperity and happiness in the region.

महाशिवरात्रि के पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनायें। शिवरात्रि के इस पावन अवसर पर मैं प्रदेश की समृद्धि और खुशहाली की कामना करता हूँ। — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) February 13, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

