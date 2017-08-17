Maharshtra farmers’ stir fizzles out, members to meet again to chart next step

The agitation was restarted as farmers feel their initial demand of a complete loan waiver has not been met. The agitating group has also questioned the utility and impact of the Maharashtra government’s loan waiver saying that it has not helped all farmers in the state. (Representational Image) The agitation was restarted as farmers feel their initial demand of a complete loan waiver has not been met. The agitating group has also questioned the utility and impact of the Maharashtra government’s loan waiver saying that it has not helped all farmers in the state. (Representational Image)

The second phase of the farmers agitation, seeking a complete loan waiver appears to have fizzled out with the state unwilling to pay heed to the agitating farmers. The leaders of the agitation have now said that they will meet to draft a strategy for their future course of action.

“There were no agitations today. The ball is now in the court of the state government. In democracy we can agitate to put forth our grievance. However, a government also needs to engage with people who have problems. This government feels that it is in a comfortable position and has so far not held any kind of discussion with us,” Dr Ajit Nawle, convener of the coordination committee of the agitating farmers, said.

Over the past two days, the agitation managed to gain some traction in rural Maharashtra as farmers came out on the streets seeking a complete loan waiver. On Monday they had held a “Chakka Jam” to stop the movement of vehicles on state and national highways. Hundreds of farmers were detained in various parts of the state while taking part in the agitation.

On Wednesday, farmers had also held protests to stop ministers from unfurling flags in various parts of the state. Nawle claimed that the coordination committee will now meet on a yet undecided date to chart its future course of action. “We are not happy with the way farmers have been treated. We will continue with our protests. The modalities of how we will do it will be worked when the coordination committee meets next. The date of the meeting is yet to be decided,” Nawle said.

He said the leaders were considering picketing of the CM’s residence in Mumbai. “There is a popular demand that we should picket the CM’s residence. However, we will take a formal decision when we meet,” Nawle said. Farmers in Maharashtra resumed their agitation, 62 days after they called off their initial 11-day strike seeking a loan waiver and fundamental changes in the functioning of agricultural markets.

The agitation was restarted as farmers feel their initial demand of a complete loan waiver has not been met. The agitating group has also questioned the utility and impact of the Maharashtra government’s loan waiver saying that it has not helped all farmers in the state.

The initial farmers agitation which had forced the state government to come out with a loan waiver scheme had been limited to Western Maharashtra and North Maharashtra.

To placate farmers, the chief minister had declared that the government’s farm loan waiver scheme would benefit 89 lakh farmers in the state which would cost Rs 34,022-crore to the exchequer. The government had limited its waiver to Rs 1.5 lakh per farmer, which is being opposed by farmers. The agitating group is also seeking higher Minimum Support Price (MSP) for agriculture produce.

