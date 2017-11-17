When I was young, no one told me what I should be eating: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis launched a Body Mass Index dialler at the event. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis launched a Body Mass Index dialler at the event.

“I’m the first example of child obesity because from the time I was a child I was plump. When I was young, no one told me what I should be eating, what I should avoid or what kind of lifestyle changes should be adopted,” said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while launching a campaign against child obesity on Thursday.

The Rotary Club of Koregaon Park in association with the JT Foundation is organising the drive. Fadnavis launched the campaign at a function in the Annabhau Sathe Sabhagruha auditorium. “The state government has already launched a taskforce ‘Fight Obesity’ where Dr Jayshree Todkar is playing a leading role,” said Fadnavis.

Dr Todkar is Asia’s first woman bariatric surgeon and director of the JT Foundation. Speaking at the event, Dr Todkar said, “Obesity and nutrition should be included in the school syllabus. Obesity clinics should be set up at all healthcare levels. Pune tops the first five cities of India in obesity, and it is the most appropriate place to launch the campaign.”

The CM also launched a Body Mass Index (BMI) dialler. A documentary highlighting the risks of obesity too was screened. The movie will be shown to over 6,000 children in Pune. Besides, experts spoke on how the disease can be tackled as well as the different stages of obesity.

