67 lakh account numbers for farmer’s loan waiver, not 89 lakh: panel

Financial institutions on Wednesday revealed at a State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) meeting in Mumbai that the total account numbers for loan waiver of farmers stood at 67 lakh and not 89 lakh, as the SLBC had informed the government in June. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who had convened the SLBC meet, expressed concern over the rampant errors and bogus names in the list of farmers provided by banks to the government. To resolve the problems and expedite the loan waiver process, it was decided to rope in the information and technology department to coordinate with the technical experts in every bank.

SLBC officials admitted their mistake. A senior functionary, requesting anonymity, said, “Yes, we admit there have been lapses. There are some files where identical Aadhaar numbers or saving account numbers are listed against names of hundreds of farmers. It could be a technical error. Such mistakes may also happen due to pressure.” Assuring the government that the mistakes would be rectified, SLBC members promised to expedite loan waiver.

A senior government secretary, present at the meeting, told The Indian Express, “The department of IT presented files with identical Aadhaar numbers and account numbers against several thousands of farmers before the bank officials.” It was brought to their notice that such mistakes were creating hurdles in the loan waiver disbursement. Several other lapses on the part of the banks in providing data of farmers were also highlighted at the meeting. Fadnavis told the banks, “If it is a bona fide mistake, it can be forgiven. But certainly not if it a malafide mistake.”

He said, “If there are problems, technical or otherwise, they can surely be addressed. But the administration will not make any negotiations or tolerate any injustice against even a single deserving farmer.” The funds have to go to deserving farmers, he asserted.

To tackle the problems, he suggested, “The IT experts employed in every bank should closely work with the state government IT department. There is a mechanism to validate eligibility in each case and this can be done speedily.”

For banks that have their headquarters in Pune, the IT department was asked to deploy their technical personnel in Pune so that the problems could be solved locally. To solve problems encountered by District Central Co-operative Banks, a plan was being devised to coordinate with technicians district-wise.

In the first phase, 8.40 lakh farmers were shortlisted for a loan waiver of Rs 4,000 crore. However, data provided by banks showed errors in Aadhaar numbers and savings accounts forcing Fadnavis to bring the issue before the banks. The state has received online applications from 77 lakh farmers covering 56 lakh families. The process of validating each applicant by comparing with the list of farmers having loan amounts in various banks is on to check eligibility. The CM said, “Our emphasis on IT and validating every case is to serve the larger objective of taking the financial benefits of the loan waiver to genuine and eligible farmers. Secondly, we don’t want any misuse of public funds.”

