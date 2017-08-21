Maharashtra’s irrigation potential can go up to 56 per cent

Representational Image Representational Image

The water resources ministry claims to be working towards taking Maharashtra’s irrigation potential up to 56 per cent, on par with several other states, through scientific method of micro irrigation. At present, the state’s irrigation potential is only 18 per cent, and the maximum it can attain after completion of 225 ongoing projects will be 27 per cent. A long term plan was presented at a recent internal meeting of the ministry. A senior officer in the ministry told The Indian Express, “We are working on a two pronged strategy. The foremost task is to complete the 225 ongoing projects, which would enhance our irrigation projects from 18 per cent to 27 per cent.”

“This would be achieved in next three years. Secondly, we are taking on the bigger and more difficult challenge to look beyond 27 per cent which is the maximum potential through scientific micro irrigation methods.” Among several initiatives, the process of desilting five mega dams — Ujjani, Jayakwadi, Mula, Girna and Gosikhurd — will begin from October.

The first four dams with 100 TMC potential will provide for additional 30 TMC water storage. Gosikhurd with 42 TMC will create lower water storage potential as the project is still under completion. Crop pattern changes and stress on more than 2 lakh water conservation projects in next three years would would work in increasing the irrigation potential.

While the national irrigation potential is 45 per cent, Punjab leads with 98 per cent, followed by Haryana at 90 per cent, Bihar at 68 per cent and Uttar Pradesh at 60 per cent among the top states. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked the department to explore all non-conventional methods to tap every available resources and sources to increase the potential for sustainable agriculture practices in Maharashtra.

In a first step, the state government has decided to bring sugarcane cultivation spread across 10 lakh hectares of land under micro irrigation in the next three to five years. It has made it mandatory for the sugarcane farmers to adopt drip irrigation. To promote drip irrigation, the state has provided financial subsidies. Another initiative is to extend the micro irrigation technology to horticulture sector and high water intensive crops like bananas, grapes and sugarcane.

Unlike in the flood irrigation, micro irrigation allows regulated use of water to irrigate the fields, which also helps in higher and better quality production. According to data from the water resources ministry, flood irrigation leads to almost 35 per cent waste or misuse of water. It has also been observed that unregulated water use leads to 20 to 25 per cent poor quality yield, which incur financial losses to farmers.

Minister for Water Resources Girish Mahajan has initiated several other measures to increase the irrigation potential. The foremost challenge to expedite the ongoing projects, according to him, was completion of the land acquisition process. “The total land acquisition for the ongoing irrigation projects in last 34 months is 16,800 hectares. This is three times more than the total land acquired for the irrigation projects at 5,000 hectares in last 10 years,” said an officer in the ministry.

