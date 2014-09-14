BJP workers don’t want seat-sharing talks with Sena: Bhandari

Angry over Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s comments to allegedly “demean” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Maharashtra BJP unit on Sunday said its workers do not want any further seat-sharing talks between the two alliance partners for the next month’s Assembly polls.

“The comments made by him (Uddhav Thackeray) were to demean Narendra Modi. Maharashtra BJP has strongly criticised and condemned the comments made by him. Our workers are insisting and pressurising the leadership to stop the talks between the two parties and find our own way now,” BJP state unit spokesperson Madhav Bhandari told reporters here.

Uddhav had in a TV interview yesterday said the Modi wave had failed to show up in several states and that the BJP’s victory in the recent Lok Sabha polls should be attributed not only to Modi, but its alliance partners as well.

In the Lok Sabha polls, Uddhav said, people voted for a ‘face’ (Modi) for a change and Shiv Sena’s contribution in the victory in Maharashtra cannot be ignored.

“Did the Modi wave show in Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Orissa and West Bengal? It depends on alliance partners as well. Modi is Prime Minister of our alliance,” he had said.

Bhandari alleged that this was not the first time the Sena chief had made “derogatory” comments about Prime Minister Modi and remarked that it is the grassroot workers who make the leadership take final decisions.

“The workers want all talks to end…And leadership finally listens to its grassroot workers because it is they who do all the ground work.. All our leaders have evolved from workers,” he said.

Bhandari expressed confidence that the next government in the state will be formed under the BJP’s leadership.

“The next government in Maharashtra post elections will be formed under the leadership of the BJP. Our national president (Amit Shah) had made this very clear while on his trip to Mumbai. And his decision is final,” he said.

