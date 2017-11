The man was detained in Maharashtra’s Ralegan Siddhi (ANI/Twitter) The man was detained in Maharashtra’s Ralegan Siddhi (ANI/Twitter)

A man was detained on Saturday by police at Ralegan Siddhi during Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ visit to the village. ANI reported that the man was trying to move closer to Fadnavis who was there for an inauguration event. Reports also suggest the man had an ink pot with him.

More details awaited.

