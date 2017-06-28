Write-off a poll card: Congress

Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan on Tuesday claimed that the BJP government’s decision to waive off farm loans was taken with an eye on mid-term polls. “The manner in which the decision was taken signals that the BJP is preparing for mid-term polls,” said the former Maharashtra CM, adding that the Congress was ready for such polls.

Calling the loan waiver an eyewash, Chavan said that the Congress party had decided to press for a blanket loan waiver and a minimum price guarantee for farm produce. Questioning the government’s claim that the total loan waiver was to the tune of Rs 34,000 crore, Chavan raised fears that the actual benefit would be far less. “The state government has introduced several qualifications and conditions for farmers to be eligible for the loan waiver,” said Chavan.

The Rs 34,000 crore announcement is nothing but a “jugglery” of numbers, he said. The Congress also demanded that the government publish the list of farmers who stood to benefit.

