Maharashtra Women’s Commission meets triple talaq victims

Maharashtra State Commission for Women on Saturday met victims of triple talaq in Mumbai in a bid to create awareness about the issue. “We held a meeting of triple talaq victims and their family members to understand the problems these women and their children face after being abandoned by husbands. Most women we met have no source of livelihood,” the commission’s chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar told reporters later.

“The meeting, held with cooperation from Muslim Mahila Manch, was aimed at ensuring that problems of these women are brought out in public domain so that the men develop a sense of responsibility towards women,” she added. During the meeting, the women demanded that legal procedure should be followed when men divorce their wives and polygamy should be abolished, Rahatkar said.

“They also wanted strict laws to punish the men who use triple talaq to end the marriage,” she said. “The next course of action would be decided after the Supreme Court delivers its verdict over the issue,” Rahatkar said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now