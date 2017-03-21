Maharashtra: Woman murdered in Kon village of Bhiwandi

A 51-year-old woman from Kon village in Bhiwandi taluka was allegedly strangled to death by some unidentified persons, who decamped with valuables totalling around Rs 12 lakh from her home, police said today. The victim Usha Mhatre was alone at home when the crime took place. Her son and daughter-in-law had gone to Ayre village in Dombivili, said an official release issued by Thane police.

It was between 12.30 PM and 6 PM yesterday that some unidentified persons managed to gain entry into Mhatre’s house and allegedly strangled her to death before decamping with gold ornaments and cash valued at around Rs 12 lakh, it said.

When her son returned, he found Usha lying dead and the things scattered here and there in the house, said police.

A complaint was lodged with Kongaon police station under Bhiwandi division.

The accused before fleeing also took away the DVR machine of the CCTV, it said.

